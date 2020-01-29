SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Qvr LLC

Qvr LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.6% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Qvr LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. 297,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

