SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,921 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,429,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,609. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.