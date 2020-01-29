SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,609. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.