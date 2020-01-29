SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 11.22% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,444,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of XRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 148,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,583. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

