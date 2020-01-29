Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Tops $0.16

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.34 or 0.05626748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

