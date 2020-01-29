Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE SPB opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

