Spiking Trading 45.4% Higher This Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $913,859.00 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.97 or 0.05601477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

