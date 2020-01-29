SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $283,861.00 and approximately $3,825.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01326213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00204423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.