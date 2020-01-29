Spire (NYSE:SR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. 7,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.