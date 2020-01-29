Spire (SR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

