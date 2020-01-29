Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

