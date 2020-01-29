SportyCo (SPF) Market Cap Reaches $53,678.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, Kucoin and HitBTC. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $53,678.00 and $173.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.