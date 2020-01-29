Spotify (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPOT opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.36 and a beta of 1.91.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

