Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

NASDAQ SBPH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

