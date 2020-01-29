Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 11,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 83,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.2% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

