STACS (STACS) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One STACS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $13,632.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STACS has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

