Standex Int’l (SXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex Int’l to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Shares of Standex Int’l stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $968.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.