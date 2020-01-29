Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. 2,393,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,521. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $122.31 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In other news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

