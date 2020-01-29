Star Group (SGU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Star Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 237.56 and a beta of 0.20. Star Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

