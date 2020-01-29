Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,664,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,917. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

