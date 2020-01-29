Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stars Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.