Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITO. Nomura set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

