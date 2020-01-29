Stealth Trading Down 2% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,682.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,613,398 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

