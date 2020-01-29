Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00008685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $169,017.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,363.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.60 or 0.04093046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00682278 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,292,059 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

