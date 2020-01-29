Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.93 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $57.93 million and $1.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC and RuDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,277.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.01 or 0.04069843 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00685483 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,560,297 coins and its circulating supply is 358,586,203 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.