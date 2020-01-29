Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $404.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, C2CX, CryptoMarket and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019837 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,494 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitfinex, RippleFox, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, OTCBTC, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Stellarport, Exmo, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Exrates, GOPAX, Kraken, ABCC, Bitbns, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Liquid, C2CX, Stronghold, Gate.io, Ovis, Kuna, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Upbit, BitMart, CryptoMarket, Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

