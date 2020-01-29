Stephens Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

ECN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.72 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.63.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

