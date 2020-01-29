Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,652,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

