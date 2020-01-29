Steven L. Hallgrimson Purchases 8,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HTBK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 528,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,911. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

