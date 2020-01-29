Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

