Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

