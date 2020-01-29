Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STC opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $135,591.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,604.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,316 shares of company stock worth $459,591. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

