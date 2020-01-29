Stewart MacDonald Buys 816 Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Stock

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($193.21).

Stewart MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Stewart MacDonald acquired 80,000 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

On Friday, December 27th, Stewart MacDonald acquired 988 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($194.95).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Stewart MacDonald bought 951 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($200.16).

Shares of RKH opened at GBX 18.35 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.36. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

