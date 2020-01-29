Stingray Digitl (RAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$76.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.50 million.

