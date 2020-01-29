STK (STK) Price Tops $0.0020

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One STK token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, STK has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market cap of $672,050.00 and $6,150.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Profile

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

