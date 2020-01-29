Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 29th (ADMA, AMD, ASH, BFS, BPMP, BPMX, CAL, CNI, CNXM, CPRI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 29th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $24.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $282.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings also decreased year over year due to softer contribution from its segments. However, the company is poised to benefit from ongoing investments, which in turn are going to boost its performance in the long run. NextEra’s “30 by 30” plan will help the company meet the goal of making its generation portfolio cleaner. The $50-$55B investment will modernize and strengthen its infrastructure. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. That said, if planned nuclear plant outages last longer or there is an unplanned outage, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $161.00 price target on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

