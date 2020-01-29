Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 29th (AGEN, AGIO, ASYS, AWRE, BE, BFST, CFBI, CNTY, CROX, DNR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 29th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

