Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (AMPH, ANTM, BKNIY, BMRC, BVRDF, BY, CASA, CCXI, CDXS, CG)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target cut by Stephens from $345.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. Cascend Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

