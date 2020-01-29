Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 29th (AAPL, ABR, AEE, AMD, BWA, BXMT, DLAKY, FB, HOG, IBTX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Summer Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $24.50 target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

