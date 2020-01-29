Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommVault Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,406 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,091% compared to the typical volume of 129 put options.

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,899. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -582.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

