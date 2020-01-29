Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi and IDAX. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $708,627.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Tidex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi, Liquid, IDAX, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, Poloniex, Binance and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

