STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,417.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a market cap of $33,417.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.