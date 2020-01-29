Strs Ohio Acquires 27,115 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

