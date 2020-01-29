Strs Ohio Buys 1,177 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Eastgroup Properties worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 203,213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $19,430,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.94. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $138.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.