Strs Ohio Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 271,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,978,975. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

