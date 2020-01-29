Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Stryker stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.35. 97,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

