Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 85.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,257. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

