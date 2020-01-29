Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.89.

NYSE SYK opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,537,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,904,057,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

