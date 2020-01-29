Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,938.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $5,938.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

