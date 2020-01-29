Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,443 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,946,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.